The Columbia municipal election has been rescheduled for June 2. Absentee voting is encouraged, and ballots must be requested before 5 p.m. May 20.
Wisconsin's election continued as planned Tuesday. Hundreds of voters ignored the stay-at-home order to cast their ballots in the presidential primary. The National Guard and other officials were called in to help run voting sites after thousands of election workers stepped down fearing for their safety.
MU employees who can't work remotely or on-site will no longer receive administrative leave, as of Monday. Employees can use other types of paid leave, such as sick days and vacation time, apply for federal leave or take unpaid leave.
Non-essential businesses can remain open during the stay-at-home order as long as they comply with the social distance requirements such as keeping individuals six feet apart and not having more than 10 individuals inside at once, Gov. Parson clarified.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture and the State Milk Board penned an open letter asking grocery stores to remove customer limits on buying milk. The letter states that as the dairy industry has lost critical markets in schools and restaurants, milk producers are prepared to meet increased demand from grocery stores.
Callabyte Technology installed eight free Wi-Fi spots across Callaway County to help people now working from home. Hundreds of people have used them in the past few days.
The Columbia City Council is still deciding how to help those experiencing homelessness amid the stay-at-home order. A motion that would have created organized campgrounds at public parks failed 2-4.
The Ferguson-Florissant school district in St. Louis has suspended home delivery of meals to its students after a school bus driver died of COVID-19. A second bus driver died of an unrelated illness but was also showing symptoms of the virus, and a third staff member has tested positive.
Allstate and American Family insurance announced they will refund about 15 percent of premiums paid by auto insurance customers in April and May. The payments will add up to about $800 million.
Howard County has confirmed its first COVID-19 case, but the patient's identity has not been revealed.
The virus is having a ripple effect on people across Latin Africa and Asia who depend on a monthly check to help with living expenses from family members working in the U.S. and Europe. One money-transfer company in Europe that sends such funds to Africa saw an 80% drop in volume in a single week.
Palen Music Center is continuing music lessons virtually, teaching about 50 lessons daily.