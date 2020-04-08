Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Missouri National Guard troops have started preparing a converted hotel in Florissant to become the state's first alternative health care facility in response to an influx of COVID-19 patients. The state will continue to order and provide personal protective equipment to first responders.
Family Health Center in Columbia is one of 29 Missouri community health centers receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The center was given $971,780 to help with staffing needs and diagnosing and treating COVID-19.
Columbia City Council rescinded an order by City Manager John Glascock that temporarily suspended new building permits. The companies working, however, must abide by the social distancing and sanitation guidelines provided by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services.
Hundreds of Columbia residents are reporting to their essential jobs every day. While all employees are thankful for the paycheck, most of them are taking on more hours than usual and are exposed to the general public.
MU Professor of Communication Colleen Colaner shares some thoughts on how opening up, being transparent with your own feelings and modeling positive stress management techniques can help your child's mental health as you both navigate the pandemic.
Columbia Police Department has reduced the number of in-person calls officers respond to since the stay-at-home order went into effect. Calls for service can be broken down into two screening categories: life threatening and non-life threatening.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said that the initial efforts put forward by the city and county have put the community in a good, safe place. While there have been 72 positive cases in total, Treece said there were only eight active positive cases as of April 8.
Boone County Jail has not released any nonviolent offenders even at the suggestion that county jails and other facilities may become a hotspot for COVID-19 outbreaks. In late March, the Missouri Supreme Court deferred the decision to release offenders to local courts.
Missouri senators debated a $5 billion COVID-19 relief spending package on April 7 that would provide additional funding through the end of June to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. There are predictions, however, that next year’s budget could be as much as $1 billion short because of the impact of the virus.
You may have seen "Love is Blind," but now there's Columbia's own version: "Love is Viral." The socially distant version of the hit Netflix show was created by a group of MU medical students and can be seen on Instagram.
With many restaurants now offering a takeout option to keep the doors open, some people are wondering: Is ordering takeout risking lives or saving restaurants?
As of Wednesday, Missouri has over 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but how much higher will that number rise? This interactive tool from NPR allows you to see when the state you choose will reach its peak between now and Aug. 1.
Are you wondering what the pandemic looks like on a global scale? This interactive data map from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine can filter cases by country and other metrics and is updated with new information every hour.