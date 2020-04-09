Here's a roundup of coverage. You can find all of the COVID-19 news here.
Gov. Mike Parson ordered all Missouri public and charter schools to stay closed through the end of the school year. Nutrition and child care services will remain open, and remote learning will continue through the end of the academic year.
A new projection says the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Missouri is expected to occur April 21, almost three weeks earlier than the previous May 11 prediction.
UM curators are expecting the outbreak will hurt enrollment and other revenue streams, furthering the system's already projected budget shortfalls.
MU Health Care announced it is temporarily closing its drive-thru testing center for Easter on Sunday. The center will re-open at 7 a.m. Monday.
Columbia's Earth Day Festival, set for April 26 at Peace Park, has been postponed. The Columbia Earth Day Coalition is working to transition the celebration online.
The Columbia Regional Airport is seeing some reductions in response to COVID-19, but minimal service will continue so airlines can get access to federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Day cares in the mid-Missouri area are adjusting to life in a pandemic, with some shutting off water fountains and mandating curbside pickup and drop off and others closing altogether.
MU Summer Welcome, the university's orientation program for incoming freshmen, will be entirely virtual this summer. The university still plans to open its campus for the fall semester.
The Missouri State House passed a $6.2 billion spending bill to address challenges the state is facing because of COVID-19. $5.5 billion of those funds are federal.
The Missouri tourism industry is hoping for a rebound in business once the pandemic is over, but significant damage has already been done.
Almost 100,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week, more than eight times that of all of April 2019. A health official also disclosed that all 12 of the St. Louis residents who died from COVID-19 were black.
Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson was removed from intensive care, where he's being treated for COVID-19. Here's what else you need to know today about the virus.
U.S. Senators blocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's efforts to make modifications to President Donald Trump's proposal for an additional $250 billion to boost small businesses.
Scientific research suggests that helping others in a time of crisis will help you feel better and less stressed.
