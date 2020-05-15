Interest rates are down and a shortage in new home listings has the average and median prices of homes on the rise in Columbia.
The Columbia Board of Realtors said Friday in a release that the demand for homes remains steady while the listing of new homes declined in April.
The shortage in listings caused the average and median prices of homes to rise by 9 percent. Without new listings, the local market only had enough available homes to last for about about two months, the board said.
Though it's not listed as a cause on their website, Chris Martin, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said members of the realtors board have talked with potential sellers to see if the shortage of listings was related to COVID-19. Though a direct correlation can't be deduced right now, he says there was a health concern for potential sellers listing their homes on the market during the peak of the pandemic.
Martin said that so far in May, the market has noticed a slight improvement in listings. Between May 1-15 homes under contract are up by 24% from last year. This has local realtors thinking that instead of missing the spring market, it will just be delayed.
"If everything keeps moving in a positive direction, we'll see an increase in listings in June or July," Chris Martin said. "That is our hope."