Boone Hospital Center, Truman Veterans' Hospital and MU Health are implementing special restrictions on visitations in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many units at Boone Hospital Center will now only allow one visitor at a time, according to a Tuesday news release. Those units include:
- Inpatient care units.
- Emergency departments.
- Intensive care units.
- Outpatient surgery and procedure areas.
- Medical offices and clinics.
Obstetric and pediatric units at Boone Hospital Center will allow up to two visitors at once.
Anyone under the age of 16 is prohibited from visiting Boone Hospital Center, even siblings of the patient, according to the hospital's release.
MU Health will allow one visitor over 18 at a time per patient, except for pediatric patients who will be allowed to have both parents visit, according to Mary Beck, the chief nursing officer. Fewer restrictions are in place for end-of-life patient care.
Truman Veterans' Hospital will only allow one visitor per patient, according to a Monday statement. Visitors are barred from accessing the Community Living Center, the Intensive Care Unit and the hospital's step down units on the fourth floor.
All visitors under the age of 18 are prohibited from visiting patients at the veterans' hospital. Overnight visitation will be temporarily suspended and visiting hours will be reduced to noon to 6 p.m., according to the hospital's statement.
Every visitor at each hospital will also be asked screening questions before visitation.
Boone Hospital Center encourages all visitors to maintain good hand-washing and follow the additional protections needed for each individual patient.
Truman Veterans' Hospital asks veterans with a fever or respiratory illness that does not require inpatient treatment to stay home.
Boone Hospital Center's response is being placed on all hospitals under BJC Health Care, operators of Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
MU Health Care currently limits visitors to immediate family members for patients with a contagious disease in isolation, media specialist Eric Maze said. A statement regarding visitor policy is expected to be released by the end of the day Tuesday.