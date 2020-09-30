The Kansas City District of the Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that it will waive day use fees at its recreation areas for the months of October and November.
The corps suspended fee collection earlier this year at boat ramps and swimming beaches when these areas were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The organization began reopening its lake and river projects in April, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers. They advise the public to call locations before visiting and check out their website for availability of corps-managed campgrounds, boat ramps and swimming beaches.
Visitors to the recreation sites are requested to follow local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, the release said.
The corps plans to resume day use fee collection in the spring of 2021, the release said.