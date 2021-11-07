More Information

March 11, 2021: President Biden signs ARPA into law, allocating $350 billion to states and localities for economic recovery. The City of Columbia will receive $25 million.

May 26, 2021: Mayor Brian Treece presents his recommendations for the funds at a budget work session, allocating $10 million to broadband and smaller sums up to $3 million to mental health, stormwater, homeless shelters, etc.

June 7, 2021: Members of the public start voicing concerns at the city council meeting. Throughout the summer, they argue that the city didn't solicit public opinion, cite any substantial data explaining their choices, and didn't assist those who'd been most negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Sept. 7, 2021: People Before Projects holds a rally outside the city government building before the council budget hearing where they continue expressing their concerns

Sept. 20, 2021: The city budget passes without the ARPA funds. The council members clarify that any decisions will be made separately from the city budget process.

Oct. 4, 2021: Framework for the ARPA funds emerges, involving RFP and community input processes.