With city and state stay-at-home orders ending May 3, residents shouldn't be too quick to forget social distancing and proper hand hygiene.
Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care pediatric infectious disease expert and physician, cautions residents about a spike in COVID-19 cases, saying that "we should brace ourselves" despite the numbers currently declining.
In Missouri, new daily case numbers haven't risen above 200 since April 10 and are showing some decline. However, daily new cases have continued to fluctuate between 100 and 200 over the last two weeks, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.
Albert Hsu, a physician at MU Health Care, hosted a virtual MU town hall meeting Thursday to update students about COVID-19 where he discussed the possibility of multiple waves of the virus.
"I would argue that our goal is not to remain disease-free forever, but to slow the spread so as to not overwhelm our health care system," he said. "While we've appeared to flatten the curve, we just don't know what will happen when they cancel the stay-at-home orders."
Looking back at the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, Hsu said that when St. Louis relaxed its social distancing practices, it saw a doubling of the death rate.
Gov. Mike Parson is announcing guidelines for reopening businesses at his Friday news briefing, but despite a lift on restrictions, Ilboudo recommends Missourians continue to social distance as much as possible.
"If they're in an environment where that cannot happen safely, wearing a mask can go a long way in helping reduce the exposure," she said. "Hand hygiene is also critical, making sure that we are washing things that we're touching."
She also said being mindful of touching one's eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands is critical to prevent contracting the virus.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is working to develop guidelines for safe practices businesses should follow when they reopen but recommends those who can work from home continue to do so, spokesperson Lucio Bitoy wrote in an email.
As people return to public spaces, the concern is that the larger the crowd, the less control someone has over who they come into contact with. It's harder for people to know whether they've come into contact with someone who's been exposed to COVID-19.
"It's like me going to a family gathering of six or seven where I know those people versus me going to an open market that I don't know who those people are, and I don't know if they've been sick," Ilboudo said.
Upon reopening, it's a normal expectation to see an increase in cases, Ilboudo said. The sheltering in place just gave health care systems a chance to prepare by preventing more people from being exposed early on.
"There are still people out there that are not yet infected that could potentially become infected," she said. "As we open things more just more people are going to get exposed — hence getting sick."
Ilboudo still recommends that those who are at higher risk, such as those with diabetes, asthma or heart disease, self-isolate.
In most cases — about 80% — people will get mild symptoms or may not even recognize that they have symptoms. It's important for people to be aware of who around them falls into the 20-30% category of those who will get severely sick, Ilboudo said.
"Being mindful of those people around us that could potentially get really sick from it, is something that's going to go a long way."