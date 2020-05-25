Swimming pools across the city are opening amid coronavirus concerns, with some relying on extra sanitation, social distancing and self-reporting of symptoms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The indoor public pool at Columbia's Activity and Recreation Center – one of the city's six public pools — became the first to open Wednesday. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center on Blue Ridge Road is tentatively set to open June 12.
The city-run Hickman Indoor Pool will be available for lessons only for the summer. The opening dates for the three remaining pools — the Lake of the Woods Pool, the Douglass Family Aquatic Center and the Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes Recreation Area — have yet to be determined.
Parks and Recreation departments for other cities, such as Boonville and Kansas City, closed their pools for the 2020 season, according to their websites.
At the ARC, no more than 75 people will be allowed in the pool area at one time and guests will be required to maintain six feet of distance from anyone outside their immediate household. Masks are not required in the pool area. Lifeguards and staff do not wear masks.
Megan Harrington, an aquatics specialist at the ARC, said management and lifeguards will remind people to observe the distance requirement. Guests will be counted at the door.
Patrons will be asked to self-report symptoms and will be denied access if they acknowledge having experienced any of the following symptoms in the past 72 hours: temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, coughing, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, headache, or close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or who has experienced any of these symptoms.
Posted signs will detail the information, Harrington said.
Harrington said staff is trained to assist patrons who might exhibit symptoms at the pool.
"With our staff and our lifeguards, we do respond to first aid, so if someone comes to us with symptoms, we can respond with the proper equipment and training," she said.
Starting June 12, the outdoor pool at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatics Center will open noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday . The pool will close at 2 p.m. for a 30-minute sanitation. The pool will be closed Mondays for deep cleaning.
Columbia Parks and Recreation Marketing Specialist Tammy Miller said the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatics Center will also follow the same guidelines as ARC.
However, Miller said the guidelines could be adjusted if the county's health guidelines change.
The pool is also seeking to hire more lifeguards for the summer, Miller said.
Wilson's Fitness planned to open its two outdoor pools Saturday. The pools are both located on Forum Boulevard. Wilson's Missouri Athletic Center location will open at noon and its Beach and Tennis Club pool will open at 10:30 a.m. Precautions have not been publicly announced.
The West Broadway Swim Club, a member-only pool on Broadway, plans to open June 6 according to its website. No additional information was publicly available.