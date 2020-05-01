For Matt Siebert, bartending is more than just a job — it’s being part of a community. But as Columbia begins to reopen Monday, bartenders like Siebert are finding they'll have to wait a bit longer to rejoin the community.
Siebert was laid off March 19 from his bartending job at 44 Stone Public House after working there for seven years. His two fellow bartenders were also laid off. This occurred after Gov. Parson declared a state of emergency March 13 and ordered state-wide social distancing. That order included abstaining from going to restaurants and bars.
Now, the state and city are preparing to reopen May 4. Businesses like restaurants, clothing stores and car dealerships around Columbia are preparing to open their doors, but things won’t exactly be back to normal.
City Order 2020-05, which outlines Columbia’s reopening plan, states that “Businesses engaged in retail sales, gyms and restaurants can reopen provided that Social Distancing Requirements are maintained.”
For restaurants, this means that diners will sit at every other table so that everyone maintains a social distance and that the dining area can’t get too crowded. According to the city order, smaller locations must maintain 25% or less of their authorized fire code occupancy and larger locations must maintain 10% or less.
Restaurants can sell liquor sealed in its original packaging, like bottles of wine, but that doesn’t leave bartenders with enough work to be employed. So while restaurants are opening back up, people like Siebert still don’t have jobs and aren’t sure if they will again, even after normal operating procedures resume.
“There’s just uncertainty of how long this is going to be, how long we’re going to have to wait,” he said. “It’s a lot of uncertainty and that brings about a lot of anxiety and stress, really.”
Businesses that only have bars and not kitchens aren’t allowed to open at all. Columbia’s “Road to Reopening: Guidance for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” states that bars are not allowed to reopen because they have an “increased risk of exposure.”
Nash Vegas, a live music bar in downtown Columbia, is one of the businesses that will not be able to open May 4.
Brooke Ward, a former Nash Vegas bartender, said curbside pickup and delivery aren't viable options for most nightlife businesses because curbside services doesn't allow for specialty cocktails.
“People aren’t going to come to Nash to buy a $4 beer,” Ward said.
The Shot Bar and The Understudy are two downtown bars that also won't be able to open. Ben Monsees, one of the owners of both of the bars, said they operate on a tightly managed profit margin.
“We were set up to survive bad weeks, bad months, bad semesters, but the one thing that completely cripples that is to be completely out of business for weeks and months at a time,” Monsees said. “The longer they keep us closed without support, the tougher and tougher it gets.”
Monsees said he looks to Kansas City as leading trends for reopening, and right now it is saying bars can offer curbside service May 4. He said he is hopeful for that but knows the situation changes constantly and varies by city.