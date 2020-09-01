The Southern Boone Area YMCA facility has closed its doors to the public due to a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to a news release from the business.
The YMCA facility in Ashland received word that one of its staff members tested positive Tuesday morning. Staff believe that the case originated from group exercise classes in the facility's Group Ex room, said Kip Batye, Southern Boone Area YMCA's branch director. Some members have also tested positive, according to the release.
“We felt it was prudent to close the facility and do a full deep clean of the full facility,” said Batye.
The building averages about 1,000 check-ins every week. Batye said that the facility greets a large elderly population, and that it was necessary to protect its at-risk members from a potential outbreak.
All full-time and most part-time staff are quarantining during this time. Administration plans to resume public operations starting Sept. 8.
Although in-person operations are halted, members are able to access Group Ex programs at the YMCA's Facebook page and YouTube channel. The Jefferson City YMCA locations will remain open as another option.