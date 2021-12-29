Where to find at-home tests in Columbia

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, here was the availability of at-home tests:

Hyvee Pharmacy, Conley Road: Had tests available

Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy, Providence Road: None in stock, expecting a shipment by Thursday

Flow's Pharmacy, Broadway: None in stock, expecting a shipment Wednesday afternoon

Flow's Pharmacy, Keene Street: None in stock, expecting a shipment Wednesday afternoon

NextRx: None in stock, expecting a shipment Wednesday

D&H Drugstore, Broadway: None in stock

D&H Drugstore, Paris Road: None in stock

Boone Plaza Pharmacy: None in stock

Walmart Pharmacy, Conley road: None in stock

Walgreens: None available online