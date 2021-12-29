Local pharmacies are struggling to match COVID-19 at-home test kit supply with demand, meaning finding one before New Year’s parties may be a challenge.
Nearly all pharmacies in Columbia, including the likes of Walmart and CVS, were sold out of kits Wednesday morning and waiting on next shipments as people clamored for tests amid holiday gatherings.
Anthony Desha, an owner of Flow’s Pharmacy in Columbia, said it sold around 200 at-home test kits last Thursday and Friday and has been sold out since then. He is hoping to get another shipment Thursday afternoon, though he said many of the kits are already spoken for and he imagines the rest will sell out again quickly.
Kilgore’s Pharmacy on Providence was in a similar situation, hoping to get another shipment Thursday or Friday. Pharmacist Bill Morrissey said the pharmacy also sold out late last week.
“I would say for the next week or so, if there’s people in (the) Columbia, Missouri, area looking for (at-home tests), that they would be best suited calling to find them rather than wasting their gas money running around town,” Morrissey said.
People should also ask pharmacies what kinds of tests are available and which would be best for their specific situation, said Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services spokesperson.
Most home-testing kits are antigen tests, Humm said, which are less reliable for people without symptoms. In that case, a swab or PCR test would be preferable.
At-home antigen test kits are usually around $20 to $25 depending on the brand, though pharmacists warned prices may rise as demand increases.
Demand has already surged for many pharmacies. People from surrounding towns have been coming to NextRx to purchase at-home test kits, said pharmacist and owner Erica Crane. The pharmacy sold its remaining 60 kits Tuesday morning.
The pharmacy ordered 1,000 more tests to arrive Wednesday, and Crane said she hopes it doesn’t run out too quickly. Part of working in a pharmacy during COVID-19, she said, is dealing with an element of uncertainty when it comes to how many tests to buy.
“You just don’t know what’s gonna happen. And then, all of a sudden, everybody needs it,” she said. “And then the supplies are short.”
Humm said the Health Department is asking people to call or email to self-report positive at-home test results for the time being.
The department is working to implement an online form for self-reporting to help better protect people’s privacy. Humm did not have a timeline as to when the form will be available but said it will hopefully line up with the federal government’s timeline for providing at-home test kits.
Humm said it is hard to track positive at-home test results, as the Health Department doesn’t know how many Boone County residents are buying home kits and, of those, how many are testing positive.
At-home test kits are not the only way to get tested. Walgreens, MU Health Care, CVS, HyVee and urgent care locations in Columbia offer walk-in or by appointment testing.
The state of Missouri will also ship at-home PCR kits to residents for free, though people can only order one at a time and must wait until the the results of one are submitted to order another, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.