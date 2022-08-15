COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered Friday as part of the Back to School Bash with free backpacks, haircuts and physicals.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting a West Middle School Back to School Bash on Friday at the MU Health Care Pavilion. There are no appointments needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Health Department.
The clinic will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1729 W. Ash St.
The Health Department is also hosting a comfort clinic Saturday. Comfort clinics are available to any child or adult who has anxiety around shots or the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The comfort clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1005 W. Worley St. Appointments are required.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance, according to a news release from the Health Department. Anyone aged 6 months and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.
The Health Department clinic at 1005 W. Worley St. will have extended hours for vaccinations through the rest of the month. There will be COVID-19 vaccinations available 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in August. These clinics are by appointment only.