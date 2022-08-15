COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered Friday as part of the Back to School Bash with free backpacks, haircuts and physicals. 

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting a West Middle School Back to School Bash on Friday at the MU Health Care Pavilion. There are no appointments needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the Health Department. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

