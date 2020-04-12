Certain Bible passages have provided peace and comfort for Christians in Columbia. Below are those passages. To hear them read aloud by the person who recommended them, click the "play" triangle.
Bishop Shawn McKnight, Diocese of Jefferson City: Luke 4:16-21
Blake Cohea, sports minister, Forum Christian Church: Acts 8:1-8
Pastor Keith Simon, The Crossing: Genesis 16:13
Sarah Canoy, who attends Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church: John 16:33
Susan Ashton, who attends The Crossing: Isaiah 26:3
The Rev. Dr. Valori Mulvey Sherer, Calvary Episcopal Church: Matthew 20:25-28
The Rev. Fred Leist, Missouri United Methodist Church: Isaiah 40:28-31
The Rev. Marvin Lindsay, First Presbyterian Church: Romans 14:7-9
The Rev. Michael Hibbard, Ebenezer Baptist Church: Hebrews 10:19-25