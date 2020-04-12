Certain Bible passages have provided peace and comfort for Christians in Columbia. Below are those passages. To hear them read aloud by the person who recommended them, click the "play" triangle.

Bishop Shawn McKnight, Diocese of Jefferson City: Luke 4:16-21

Blake Cohea, sports minister, Forum Christian Church: Acts 8:1-8

Pastor Keith Simon, The Crossing: Genesis 16:13

Sarah Canoy, who attends Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church: John 16:33

Susan Ashton, who attends The Crossing: Isaiah 26:3

The Rev. Dr. Valori Mulvey Sherer, Calvary Episcopal Church: Matthew 20:25-28

The Rev. Fred Leist, Missouri United Methodist Church: Isaiah 40:28-31

The Rev. Marvin Lindsay, First Presbyterian Church: Romans 14:7-9

The Rev. Michael Hibbard, Ebenezer Baptist Church: Hebrews 10:19-25

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Hi! I am an Assistant City Editor for the education beat, which means I help with breaking news and all things K-12 or higher education. Any tips or story ideas can be sent to me at hlht46@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.