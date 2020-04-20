Boone Hospital Center is trying to determine when and how it should begin accepting more patients who are not positive for COVID-19.
The Board of Trustees met virtually Monday to discuss the hospital’s current status and future strategy.
The board said Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, would be part of those discussions.
The criteria that hospital administrators will look at will include whether there is a sustained level or a reduction in COVID-19 cases in communities across mid-Missouri, said Jim Sinek, president of Boone Hospital Center. Sinek said he was particularly interested in seeing whether the hospital can begin bringing back more patients for elective procedures.
“Our intent is to bring them back in a progressive sort of way, a tiered, step-by-step process,” Sinek said.
That process would entail patient testing beforehand, he said.
The hospital is also preparing for a possible wave of COVID-19 patients. So far, the hospital has had 19 COVID-19 outpatients and no inpatients. Still, concerns persist about the lack of critical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and swabs for COVID-19 testing. Sinek said there have been "on and off” shortages of both.
On top of that, the hospital's blood supply is very low because people have been too afraid of being in close proximity to other people to donate during blood drives, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Blount said.
"If we use up blood supply for elective things, if we need a massive transfusion protocol for another patient, then we haven't been good stewards of that resource,” Blount said.
She said hospital administrators will meet with surgeons later this week to create a plan for getting elective procedure patients back whose surgeries had been rescheduled.
Boone Hospital Center announced April 14 that it would conduct in-house COVID-19 testing through the use of “rapid molecular technology,” according to previous Missourian reporting. However, the hospital has used all of the 60 tests it received from the federal government, said Monica Smith, vice president and chief nursing officer.
About 15 of the tests had to be used for validation, and several more were used to clear patients suspected of having the virus. The hospital has requested more of the tests.
In the meantime, the board expressed confidence in Boone Hospital Center’s collaboration with other local hospitals to develop a plan in case a second COVID-19 surge occurs in mid-Missouri. That process has included making sure enough medical workers are available and that they are trained to treat COVID-19 patients.
The hospitals also continue to monitor the availability of supplies such as ventilators and intensive care unit beds.
“Everyone is anxious to return to the way things used to be,” said Chief of Staff Dr. Andrew Getzoff.