The city halls in Boone County's larger communities — Ashland, Centralia, Sturgeon, Hallsville and Rocheport — are all closed to the public as the county addresses the COVID-19 outbreak.
But city functions are continuing with employees working either at home or inside the buildings, officials from those communities told the Missourian.
Different cities handle this differently. For example, Steve Crosswhite, mayor of Sturgeon, said all city hall's employees work inside the building.
People can request in-person appointments in Ashland and Centralia, Tony St. Romaine, city administrator of Ashland, and Heather Russell, city manager of Centralia told the Missourian in telephone interviews.
Kenyetta Ridgway-Sample, city administrator of Hallsville said, "We’ve been able to deal with all the issues over the phone so far."
Residents in Ashland, Centralia, and Hallsville can pay utility fees and request other services either online, on the phone or via the dropbox outside of the city halls, officers of those cities told the Missourian on the phone. Sturgeon residents can call the city hall and provide credit card numbers to pay their bills, Crosswhite said. If residents ask for a receipt, they can receive them via email.
John Zondca, mayor of Rocheport, noted that his community is following the Boone County Stay at Home Order that was issued Tuesday. The order covers all county residents and has the effect of setting a common activity level for all county residents and businesses.
Online debit and credit card fees are waived in Centralia, Russell said. The fees are still being charged but the same amount of money will be deducted from the next bill, she said.
St. Romaine told the Missourian that Ashland would list both essential and essential businesses. Around 30 non-essential businesses from among over a hundred businesses in the city will be considered as non-essential, St. Romaine said. The list will be posted on the city's website and social media. Other communities did not mention such lists.
St. Romaine also mentioned that major categories of essential businesses would be those mentioned in the county order, primarily associated with healthcare, food and drinks production and distribution such as grocery stores, sanitizing and cleaning services, transportation such as public transit and taxi, financial services such as banks, lawyers, insurance, infrastructure such as sewer and water, childcare, residential facilities such as motels and hotels, and delivery services such as mailing and shipping.
He also said that the childcare service would only be open to the children of those who work for essential businesses.
Crosswhite said the city has posted the information about Boone County's Stay at Home Order.
"We do not have a list," but, "we are asking businesses to comply with the Order."