Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported two deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday. The people were both in the 80+ age group.
The county had one COVID-19 death Friday as well. The total number of deaths as of Monday was 89.
The Health Department also reported 11 new daily cases Monday, bringing the total active cases in Boone Country to 56, a decrease from last week's 64.
MU Health Care had nine active inpatients positive with COVID-19 and 29 pending test results.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had two veteran inpatients with COVID-19, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday.
Hospitals in Boone County were in the green status zone, which means they were operating within licensed bed capacity and were accepting patient transfers. There were 18 total inpatients positive with COVID in Boone County hospitals. Of those, there were three patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
MU reported having four active student cases and four staff cases Monday.
In Boone County on Monday, 38.3% of the population had received all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with last week, when 32.4% of residents had received all doses. Over the past week, 7,756 doses of the vaccine were administered. Boone County continues to lead the state in percent of population fully vaccinated.
MU Health Care will hold a COVID-19 vaccine event between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field. For more information and scheduling, visit the MU Health Care COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling website.