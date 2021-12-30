Following the long holiday weekend, the Health Department reported some of the highest new case numbers for the county since last December.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department reported 250 COVID-19 cases for the long holiday weekend. The number of new cases Wednesday was 201, and Thursday saw 183 — two of the highest days reported since Dec. 9, 2020, when there were 205 new cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 Information Hub.
Because the Health Department and various testing sites were closed Christmas Eve and Christmas, all positive tests from the long weekend were reported Monday, making the number higher than usual, said Sara Humm, spokesperson for the Health Department.
The Health Department reported two deaths this week, bringing the total deaths due to COVID-19 up to 189. The recent deaths, reported Thursday, included a person in the 65-69 age group, who died Dec. 26, and a person in the 80-plus age group, who died Dec. 27.
In total, 745 new cases have been reported since Dec. 24. These new cases brought the total active case number up to 891 on Thursday, the most active cases since Jan. 11, when there were 922, according to the Health Department’s Facebook page.
This corresponds with national trends. COVID-19 case numbers are nationally the highest on record. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a daily average of over 316,000 cases per day Wednesday.
There has not been a national spike in deaths recently, remaining between 1,000 and 1,500 average daily deaths for the past two months, according to the CDC.
The county is relying on self-reporting for at-home test kits, which have been in high demand recently. Humm said people who tested positive through an at-home test kit should report their results to the Health Department if they did not also receive a lab or PCR test so that county numbers are as accurate as possible.
There are currently 100 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Boone County. Of those patients, 12 are Boone County residents, 24 are under intensive care and 10 are on hospital ventilators.
Boone County hospitals were on yellow status for another week. Yellow status means hospitals in the county are operating within standard capacity but are delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures.
Boone Health Center currently has around 25 COVID-19 inpatients a day. Jessica Park, spokesperson for Boone Health Marketing, said the uptick in cases could be from various reasons.
“Because we don’t track variants here, we can’t say with any certainty if we’re seeing an increase in COVID inpatients due to omicron,” Park said in an email. “The increase could also be due to other factors, such as more people gathering indoors for the holidays.”
Teresa Snow, spokesperson for MU Health Care, said MU Health Care is experiencing capacity pressure as COVID-19 cases increase, while also continuing to care for patients with other illnesses.