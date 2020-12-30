The day before its deadline, the Boone County Commission allocated almost all of its remaining CARES funding.
The county received $21.2 million in May to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government through the CARES Act. Wednesday was the deadline set by the CARES Act to allocate that money.
In the Tuesday night meeting, the commission signed contracts with five more recipients to allocate one final batch. These are the final recipients:
- The city of Centralia: $29,508.84
- Children's School at Stephens College: $5,300
- The Islamic School of Columbia, Missouri: $3,200
- Windsor Street Montessori School: $3,700
- Mizzou Academy: $5,400
Before the meeting, the commission had allocated $20,177,015.78, the Missourian reported.
Although these new contracts do not total the full $21.2 million received in May, Commissioner Dan Atwill said the county will still be allowed to distribute the rest of the money into contracts it has already created with recipients or for county expenses as the county does not need to make contracts with itself.
"The bottom line is we will expend every penny," Atwill said.