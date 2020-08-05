The 61st Boone County Art Show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The art show, which usually takes place the second weekend of October, is a big event among the local arts community. Kelsey Hammond, executive director of Columbia Art League, said this art show serves as a platform where people can submit their works and display them.

"Promoting art in this community is always our goal," Hammond said.

Students, members of Columbia Art League and residents of Boone County can submit a piece of art to the show, according to Columbia Art League website.

There are around 200 art works displayed on the art show annually, and it usually attracts about 1,000 people to the show, Mary Wilkerson, the spokesperson of Central Bank of Boone County, said.

People can receive awards in different categories, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, fiber and other media, during normal years of the art show, according to a previous Missourian reporting.

There are no plans at this time for any virtual event in lieu of the art show, Hammond said.

  • General Assignment Reporter, summer 2020 Studying convergence journalism Reach me at clivia.liang@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

