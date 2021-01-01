Boone County citizens record life during the pandemic — for posterity

Quotes from "Remembering the Coronavirus" Project Submissions

“Sheltering in place was hard for me at first. I am someone who fears isolation even on a normal day.” Kallie, age 28, April 13, 2020.

“I’ve seen some people complaining at how often their neighbors leave the house. ... Everyone has different circumstances. Maybe your neighbor needs to go for a drive to save their sanity. Maybe that lady going to the store twice a week doesn’t have the funds to stockpile. We need to not forget that everyone isn’t just like us.” Kallie, age 28, April 13, 2020.

“I am all alone. I lost three of my four sources of income. I have a few Zoom meetings a week, and I Facetime with a few groups of friend. ... These are really hard days.” Shelley, June 8, 2020.

“Boone County hospitals will see a surge in COVID-19 patients, at latest when students return to Columbia after summer, and probably even before that...I think MU will not see high enrollments again for many years. Programs will be cut. Departments will be combined. Tenured faculty will eventually retire and be replaced by contingent faculty with no power and little loyalty or stake in Columbia.” Rachel, age 49, April 29, 2020.

“Even though it's seemed like one long day, this needs to be dealt with one day at a time. It's easy to feel your pulse rate quicken thinking about a future economic collapse, the death of friends, family and self, or further loss of freedoms, but you have finite moments of existence so you have to make them real while you're in them. And ... this is a marathon, not a sprint. I suggest reading as way to be in the moment, healthily escape reality into different worlds for a bit, and slow down time somewhat.” Phillip, 58, April 12, 2020.