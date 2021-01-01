Boone County citizens record life during the pandemic — for posterity

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought back memories for Gloria Crull. They’re not her memories but those of her mother, who told her stories about the flu pandemic of 1918.
Crull’s mother grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas, the state where some researchers think that virus, which killed an estimated 50-100 million people worldwide, originated.
“They didn’t understand what was going on, of course, just like we didn’t at first,” said Crull, who lives in Columbia. “It spread like wildfire.”
Her mother shared memories with her about sick family members on pallets on the farmhouse floor. She recalled bringing water to sick people, serving soup and opening the windows for fresh air even in the dead of winter.
But it wasn’t until this year that Crull remembered how young her mother was when it happened.
“She was 7 years old, and her sister was 9. They took care of 11 people,” Crull said. “Those are stories that are lost because they weren’t written down.”
That’s why Crull decided it would be a good idea to put into writing her own thoughts about the pandemic of 2020.
She is one of more than 70 people in Boone County who have shared their pandemic experience with the Boone County Historical Society. Mary Ellen Lohmann at the historical society is coordinating the “Remembering the Coronavirus’’ project. She wants to create something that will be important for Boone County locals to look back at 20, 50 or 100 years from now.
Chris Campbell, the historical society’s executive director, came up with the idea. He was watching how museums and historical societies on the East Coast responded to the pandemic, as cities like New York became epicenters.
“They were hit so hard, so fast,” said Lohmann, administrative services manager. “Chris was really smart, knowing that it was going to head our way. And it was definitely going to change lives in mid-Missouri, not just life in the big cities.”
Campbell mentioned the project to the historical society team prelockdown. The Missouri Humanities Council gave the historical society CARES Act funding that Lohmann said will be used to support the project. The team thought a diary submission was a good way to understand the day-to-day impact of COVID-19 in Boone County, as it captures how things are changing over time.
“While we were hoping this would be a short period in all of our lives, it’s definitely stayed around longer than we expected, which only means we need to understand it even more,” Lohmann said.
Not every person has time to write a complete journal of their experience, so a questionnaire was created as an alternative. The Historical Society team brainstormed important, easy-to-answer questions for mid-Missourians, intended to capture what it’s like to live through 2020. They wanted to encourage a variety of responses, and offered a questionnaire, art submissions and journals as potential mediums.
“There’s so many different ways that people are expressing their fears and challenges they faced,” she said.
Reflect to prepare
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit mid-Missouri, the first thing the historical society did was revisit the last pandemic to hit mid-Missouri: the 1918 flu pandemic, which was known as the Spanish flu for many years, though it probably didn’t originate in Spain. But there wasn’t a lot in the records, Lohmann said.
“There’s one amazing diary from someone who lived in the area who was dealing with Spanish flu and just scarcity in their area,” she said. “We didn’t have a lot of resources to understand what this was like the last time it happened. And we wanted to correct that for the future.”
Crull, 75, responded to the historical society’s questionnaire with her thoughts on the pandemic. She has friends of a similar age who are high-risk, a background in health care administration and parents who lived through a similar pandemic but carried on.
“I really was not frightened. I was not anxious. I was not depressed,” Crull said. “I grew up with parents who sort of took life as it came and demonstrated that you find the good in what there is and don’t go around lamenting what you’ve lost.”
In her response, Crull likened her pandemic experience to her relationship with water. Crull loves to swim and boat but has a healthy respect for how deadly water can be. So she takes safety precautions. Similarly, while Crull has a love of life, she has a healthy respect for the risk of disease and follows public health suggestions.
Alan Easley, 78, already had a habit of putting his observations into words on paper. He opted for a more involved approach and submitted a diary to the historical society about his day-to-day life during COVID-19.
Easley had already published two books about his life in Boone County: “It Must Be True: Paw-Paw Said So” and “It Sure ‘Nuff Happened: I Was There.” He enjoys writing, and it wasn’t too much of a stretch when he read about the journal-keeping idea in a historical society newsletter. It was initially pitched as a three-month project, which he’d work on between April and July, when hopes were the pandemic would subside.
“I just started writing a little bit down every day or two,” Easley said. “It wasn’t a big deal, I just kind of jotted down what ran through my head.”
Easley wrote about his life during what he calls “the weirdest year I can ever remember.” He wrote about his farm work, his nephew’s four-month battle with COVID-19 and watching Columbia — a place that had already changed too much for his taste — adopt masks and social distancing rules.
“When I was a kid, people were almost scared to let your kids out of the house in the summertime, afraid they’d get polio,” Easley said. “The vaccination took care of it. I’m sure this’ll do the same thing. There will be some respite. But it keeps us on our toes.”
Though the pandemic has stretched well beyond the initial end date for the project, Easley is satisfied with his submission. He kept his thoughts succinct and submitted them to the historical society in a bound journal.
“I’ve made my feelings pretty clear on [the pandemic],” Easley said. “I don’t think there’s any reason for me to go any farther on it.”
Learning from stories
The variety of experiences people have described in their responses and journals has astounded Lohmann. People of diverse ages continue to journal daily and weekly, telling stories of economic hardship, loneliness and endurance.
“I think that’s going to be really interesting, seeing how the 14-year-old experienced COVID-19 versus the 34-year-old and the 40-year-old, the 65-year-olds,” Lohmann said. “I think those stories are really going to help paint the picture.”
Earlier in the pandemic, around April, Lohmann mainly read heartbreaking accounts of fear and uncertainty. From the summer into the present, it’s shifted from internal concern to external: worries about the economy and reducing the virus’s impact. The responses are all over the map, but each seems to focus on moving forward each day.
Lohmann said the historical society plans to exhibit submissions in the future, possibly during an anniversary of the pandemic.
“I don’t know that any of us is ready to revisit COVID as soon as it stops, or as soon as we feel like the chapter is over,” Lohmann said. “We might wait and do five years out or 10 years out when we have a little more perspective on the pieces.”
This new venture for the historical society has been particularly difficult because the organization is typically retrospective in its work, not accustomed to trying to capture history as it’s happening. Also, the pandemic is a global event whose impact is not yet fully understood. But by documenting it, Boone County citizens will have a resource to tap should anything like the pandemic ever happen again.
“I think we learn from history if we’re smart,” Crull said. “We have a tendency to learn better from stories. I think that engages us.”
Crull doesn’t like writing and doesn’t think she’ll keep journaling. Still, she knows how much she would have appreciated a written account from her mother and might force herself to organize her thoughts for future generations.
“I think they were wise in trying to document people’s experiences,” Crull said. “History basically tells us that every 100 years, something new crops up that we’re not prepared for.”