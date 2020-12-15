Boone County commissioners awarded more than $3.7 million in additional CARES Act funding to 17 local organizations Tuesday.
That brings the total of CARES Act money awarded by the county to about $9.5 million out of a total of a little more than $21 million. All of the money must be distributed or committed to a recipient by Dec. 30 or it goes back to the federal government.
County officials said Tuesday that they have allocated almost all of the remaining money, meaning that contracts to award the funds have been sent to various organizations, said Michele Hall, administrative coordinator for the county commission. Those contracts should come up for approval between now and the end of the year.
The largest recipients of the funds awarded Tuesday were MU receiving about $1.5 million and Columbia Public Schools receiving $1.8 million.
MU received funding for reimbursement of Personal Protective Equipment and increased sanitation measures.
Chad Martin, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said Columbia Public Schools' funding was split up by providing $100 per student in each school.
Much of the cited reimbursement reasons were listed as “sanitation,” referring to increased sanitation measurements such as more hours for cleaning staff and more cleaning supplies.
Phoenix Programs, a local recovery clinic, was awarded $42,000. That’s about $16,000 less than what was given to Interfaith Resources, a company “specializing in publishing interfaith booklets suitable for use in Chapels, by Chaplains and Hospice workers,” according to its website.
Here is the total list of recipients awarded funding on Tuesday:
- City of Hallsville $2,580.45.
- Columbia Interfaith Resource Center $58,537.36.
- Columbia Public Schools $1,821,400.00.
- Daniel Boone Regional Library $8,187.87.
- Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland $1,000.00.
- Grade A Plus Inc. $12,357.95.
- in2Action $13,750.00.
- MU Higher Education $1,468,031.00.
- Phoenix Programs, Inc. $46,982.39.
- Southern Boone School District $181,400.00.
- The Language Tree $1,868.66.
- Turning Point Day Center $1,596.70.
- Southern Boone Fire Protection District $1,500.00.
- United Community Builders $44,875.00.
- Boone County Family Resources $42,946.44.
- Hallsville R-IV School District $139,400.00.
- Voluntary Action Center $15,875.40.