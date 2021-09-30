The overall trend for COVID-19 in Boone County continued to decline for another week, according to the Columbia/Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
The total number of daily new cases for the past week was 235, compared to 315 for the week before that.
Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The daily new cases reported each day remained below the 50 mark for the last seven days. Active cases, which had dropped below the 500 mark last week, dipped further to 358 as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hospitals in the county remained at green status, meaning they are operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers from referring hospitals.
There were a total of 62 hospitalizations Thursday, and of those hospitalized, 15 were Boone County residents. This is a decline from last week, when there were 85 hospitalizations, including 24 Boone County residents.
The hospitals also reported 15 people receiving intensive care, less than the 21 reported last week. There are currently 11 patients on ventilation, an increase from last week’s reported number of eight.
The county COVID-19 Information Hub reported one death in the past week. The person was in the 70 to 74 age group, and died Sept. 16.
This month, there were a total of 13 deaths reported in Boone County. September tied with August for the second-highest reported number of deaths per month in 2021, approaching levels not seen since January, KOMU reported.
Boone County’s daily vaccination showed a decrease for the week ending Sept. 30, according to data on the state’s vaccination dashboard.
As of last Thursday, 56.8% of the county’s population had reportedly received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51.3% had been fully vaccinated.
The latest data, however, shows these numbers dropped down to 56.5% and 51.1%.
Lisa Cox, communication director of the state Department of Health and Senior Services explained that Boone County was the worst affected by a deduplication process that caused an overall discrepancy in the numbers.
“There were only about 600 doses that were removed statewide which were confirmed duplicate doses, and this process lessened Boone County by 127 initiated doses and 86 completed doses from Sunday to Monday,” Cox said.
A deduplication process occurs when two records end up describing the same vaccination event or immunization for a patient. Cox said that the state Health Department’s contractor pushed the deduplication on either Sunday or Monday, which led to the change in numbers.