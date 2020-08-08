The Boone County Courthouse moved back to operational phase two Friday, increasing courtroom capacity to 25 people.

The courthouse suspended most in-person activities after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24. According to a news release Friday from the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, no additional cases related to the patient from July have been recorded.

Compared to phase one, up to 25 people can occupy courtrooms, jury assembly rooms, jury deliberating rooms, break rooms and other areas, according to the Supreme Court of Missouri's operational directives. The courthouse will operate under social distancing protocols, according to the news release. It will also increase cleaning in common areas and provide hand sanitizers to visitors.

People should wear masks or coverings in all public areas and during all court proceedings, unless there is a good reason to excuse the requirement in a particular proceeding, according to the news release.

The courthouse will hold more in-person court proceedings, including the most pressing grand and petit jury proceedings, but it will continue to find ways to use technology to limit in-person courtroom appearances, according to the release.

