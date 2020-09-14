The 13th Circuit Court for Boone County announced Monday that it will be resuming a number of operations following recent restrictions prompted by a staff COVID-19 case.
The courthouse experienced two previous setbacks to operations when courthouse personnel tested positive for the virus in July and Sept. 1, returning the court to the first phase of operations. Both suspensions lasted for two weeks.
The release provided additional information about phase two of operations:
The courthouse will continue to rely on local health officials and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to adapt to local health conditions. Anyone that appears to be ill may be asked to leave the courthouse and given a later court date.
The courthouse will increase in-person hearings, but keep occupancy at 25 people or less whenever possible. Urgent cases that require a jury will proceed under social distancing guidelines.
Face masks will be provided and 6-foot distancing will continue to be observed. Face masks are required unless a person is alone in an office.
In criminal cases where the defendant is in detention at Boone County Jail or elsewhere the defendant will not be personally transported to the hearing, unless there are exceptional circumstances.
Judges and court staff will continue to utilize technology to limit in-person court hearings in circumstances where it is not prohibited by constitutional or statutory revisions.
"The priority continues to be on moving cases forward while emphasizing the health and safety of everyone involved in the justice system." according to the release.