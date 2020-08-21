Boone County Courthouse announced Friday that its operations were shifting to operational phase three.
The change is the capstone to a gradual loosening of restrictions over the past month, according to a news release from the court. Initially there was a shift to operational phase one July 24 in response to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19. In that phase, no members of the public were allowed in the courthouse and only critical cases were to be tried in person.
This was loosened slightly Aug. 7 as the courthouse shifted to operational phase two, with individual courtroom capacity raised to 25 people, a means of operation that persisted until Friday.
Under operational phase three, the courthouse will be opened once again to general activity while following social distancing protocols as outlined by the Missouri Supreme Court.
However, while the courthouse is still opening back up, the court still intends to continue using technology to limit in-person appearances when practical, and to accommodate those unwilling to appear in person due to concerns about the virus.
The courthouse may be reopening after a lengthy period of being closed, but people are still encouraged to be careful. Social distancing requirements, the mask ordinance and sanitation requirements are still in force and need to be followed in order to ensure people's safety in public places.