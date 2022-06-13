Boone County's COVID-19 community level has risen from low to medium, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) compiles community levels for every county in the U.S. The community level rating is based on a county's case rate per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people and percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Trina Teacutter, the nurse supervisor for the Health Department, said Boone County entered the medium level on June 9. The CDC updates the data every Thursday. Boone County tracked 10.3 new admissions per 100,000 — an admission rate over 10.0 puts a county with fewer than 200 cases a week at the medium level.
Boone County was last at the medium level the week of March 3 and at the high level the week of Feb. 17, Teacutter said. According to the CDC's data, Boone County is currently one of 35 counties in Missouri at the medium level.
In response to the rising level, Teacutter said it may be beneficial for those at high risk of severe illness to talk with their doctor about whether they should wear a face covering. She also said people should check whether they are eligible for a booster shot; the second booster is currently only available to those 50 and older, as well as immunocompromised people over the age of 12. People who have not been vaccinated at all should do so, she added.
Teacutter said the higher community level should not affect any in-person summer events. She said events that take place outside should be the safest, but people should be aware of how they are feeling and keep in mind that COVID-19 is still spreading.
"Whether we're at low, medium or high, folks should get tested if they have symptoms, stay home when they're sick and not be around others," Teacutter said.