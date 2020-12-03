Two more Boone County residents died because of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the Columbia/Boone County Health Department. The most recent is the fourth death this week and brings the total COVID-19 death count to 30.
The Health Department tweeted Thursday that a resident between the ages of 70-74 died. On the same day, the county reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, a new single-day high.
Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Health Department, said that while officials have not been able to investigate whether the spike is related to Thanksgiving, it "fits with the timing of this being a result of Thanksgiving gatherings." Clardy also said he expects elevated numbers for the rest of the week due to Thanksgiving and other gatherings.
The department also tweeted Wednesday that the 29th Boone County resident to have died from the virus was between the ages of 75-79.
According to the Boone County Information Hub, there were 732 active cases of COVID-19 in the area as of early Thursday afternoon. This was an increase of 29 cases from Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,485. There are 43 active MU student cases as of Thursday, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
MU Health Care had 42 COVID-19 inpatients as of 10:40 a.m. Thursday. This is down 14 patients since Monday. Currently, the information hub states 24 Boone County citizens are hospitalized. The hub also reports Boone County's hospital capacity status is at yellow.