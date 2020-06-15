While statewide COVID-19 health orders will be lifted Tuesday, Boone County and Columbia’s health orders will remain in place, meaning social distancing guidelines and business restrictions are still required.
During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Mike Parson said that local governments will determine whether or not restrictions are needed for their respective communities.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday evening that it will begin allowing limited outdoor visits to persons in senior living facilities and some communal activities. However, the notice repeated Parson’s standard that local government agencies could determine to continue more restrictive policies.
The Boone County Health Department confirmed in an email that the county will continue following the current health order, which expires on Monday. Details of a new health order extending beyond Monday will be announced before the end of the week, according to a press release.
This phase of the Boone County health order began May 26 and continues through next Monday, and in some instances until Aug. 24, with gradual lessening of restrictions. The order may be re-evaluated prior to Aug. 24 based on COVID-19 data.
{span}Under the current county order, until Aug. 24, long-term care facilities can’t allow visitors unless they are to provide critical assistance or be present for end{/span}{span}-{/span}{span}of{/span}{span}-{/span}{span}life circumstances.{/span}
Beginning June 23 until Aug. 24, Boone County businesses and religious institutions will be able to fully open their facilities while following social distancing guidelines. Right now, they have to remain at 50% occupancy while also following social distancing.
Those businesses and religious institutions include restaurants, churches, essential retail and non-essential stores and businesses, gyms and fitness centers, conferences, meetings, trainings, bars (no counter service), movie theaters and entertainment centers.
Beginning June 23 to Aug. 24, child care and day camps will follow safety guidelines based on industry input. Right now, they are required to have stable groups of 25 children and caregivers.
{span}Until July 24, personal care services such as nail salons and barber shops must have fewer than 25 people in one location or a maximum of 50% occupancy, whichever is less. {span}From July 24 to Aug. 24, social distancing only is required for personal care services.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}Until Aug. 24, pools must follow social distancing if supervised. Otherwise, non-supervised pools must have a maximum of 25 people.{/span}{/span}
Beginning June 23 to July 23 non-contact sports and activities must follow social distancing and have a maximum gathering of 100 people. Contact sports practices will be allowed in stable groups, and spectators must follow social distancing with a 100-person limit.
From July 24 to Aug. 24, contact sports will be allowed, and both contact and non-contact sports must follow social distancing with a 250-person limit.
Playgrounds, parks and trails will remain open.
{span}The Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 216 and total active cases to 34. There have been 34 travel-related cases, 117 cases via contact to a confirmed case, 59 community transmitted cases and 6 unknown cases.{/span}