Boone County's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped this week, but hospitalizations have increased and an eighth death from the virus was reported Friday.
MU Health Care will also pause testing at its Hearnes Center site, according to a Friday news release, citing a decline in testing volume. Tests at the site decreased from 3,100 at the end of August to 2,000 last week. The fluidity of this demand will continue to be monitored, according to the release, and staff will be distributed according to testing needs.
The week of Sept. 14 peaked at 61 hospitalizations in the county, according to data from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, with 59 people hospitalized as of Friday. Of those, 20 patients are in the intensive care unit and 11 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in the county slightly declined for the week of Sept. 11-17, according to the department, from 23% last week to 22.6%. Earlier this week, the department corrected its positivity rate, displaying a lower rate than previously reported but a consistent upward trend.
The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Boone County hospitals continues to be a factor we closely monitor during our Coronavirus response. As the number of cases has increased in Boone and surrounding counties, so has the number of individuals hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/Cc8UzJJkzF— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 18, 2020
The county also reported another death related to COVID-19 on Friday, its eighth since the pandemic began. The individual is in the 70-75 age range, according to a post from the Health Department. The county reported 79 new cases Friday.
The total number of cases in Boone County is 4,179, according to the Health Department dashboard. Those in the 18-22 age group make up 2,027 of those cases, and made up 44 of Friday's new cases.