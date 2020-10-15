Of the 100 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 25 were from a medical provider that did not report cases dating back to Oct. 5. Sixty of the cases reported yesterday should have been reported Oct. 12 and 13.
The increase in cases is a concern to Scott Clardy, the assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
“The majority of the cases we got yesterday were from recent specimen draws from this week,” Clardy said.
Forty-one of the 100 cases reported on Wednesday are patients under the age of 30.There were no cases reported in the 75-79 age range.
Boone County will continue to monitor the number of cases. Community transmission is the primary mode by which the virus is spreading in Boone County with 36 cases, and 26 cases had contact with someone who tested positive. Boone County is still working on contact tracing to detect other possible exposures.