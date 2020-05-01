Boone County officials have just begun to ponder how they will divvy up the $21.2 million Boone County will receive from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Missouri was expected to receive a total of $2.83 billion through the act, of which 25%, or $521 million, is slated to go to local governments. Boone County will work as a "distributing agent" for the money it receives, Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said.
Commissioners are still figuring out how the process will work. Thompson and Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry, however, had some early ideas about what to expect and who might be eligible.
Thompson and Parry said they'd already been receiving requests for money from businesses and other organizations. A critical first step will be identifying what expenses' these entities incurred that were directly caused by the coronavirus. The act requires that the money be used only to cover "necessary expenditures" caused by COVID-19.
Then, there's the matter of reading through the act itself to get as much guidance as possible. Thompson said she has been working with the National Association of Counties and the U.S. Treasury Department.
Parry said it's likely that cities and towns will submit their expenses to the county, which will reimburse them from a special revenue fund for all eligible costs. Columbia, for example, has spent a total of $1.088 million responding to COVID-19, according to a report from city staff that the City Council will review during a Monday night work session.
Both Thompson and Parry likened the process to how money is distributed after natural disasters such as floods or tornados. The federal and state emergency management agencies and the county's Office of Emergency Management work to review expenses and reimburse losses. Something similar will happen here.
Because of the nature of the virus, though, there are bound to be new procedures, Parry said.
"Everything with COVID-19 is kind of a first time ever and uncharted waters," he said.
Thompson and Parry aren't quite sure where the money will end up. Parry predicted much of it will go toward paying back cities for what they spent on personal protective equipment and other expenses incurred by first responders.
Thompson said businesses that have been closely documenting their expenses for the past few months will be more likely to receive money.
"Don't be thinking you can make something up," she said. "You'd better have been documenting it to a tee."
Some of the money can go toward helping businesses, although the U.S. Small Business Administration has already been trying to do that. Given some "hiccups" with the handling of SBA loans, Thompson said she is wary about asking businesses and other organizations to apply for the county money.
"We don't want all the money to go to the best-resourced people who are able to put together an application and make it look all thick and pretty," she said.
Parry said the county is expects the money to be available as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. That doesn't necessarily mean that grants will go out soon. The county will have until Dec. 31 to distribute it, so Parry said it will likely be sent out over the next four or five months.
"This is a whole lot of money, but there's also a whole lot of need," Thompson said.