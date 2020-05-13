A scheduled meeting of Boone County elected officials — which Southern Commissioner Fred Parry claimed he was being excluded from — was canceled abruptly Wednesday.
Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said the meeting had to be canceled because she failed to post the agenda.
It is required under the Missouri Sunshine Law for government bodies to post a notice of meetings 24 hours in advance, including the time, date, place and tentative agenda.
Thompson said the elected officials were going to discuss how the county will begin reopening its offices.
Instead, Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill sent an email to elected officials asking them to create plans preparing for public access.
Atwill was also planning to make the officials aware of a lawsuit filed Monday against Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning, Thompson said.
Parry claimed on KFRU radio Wednesday morning that he was going to be deliberately left out of the meeting.
Parry sent an email to the elected officials saying he was not aware they were meeting until late Tuesday afternoon and that it was not on the weekly meeting calendar when he signed off on it.
The meeting was on the calendar posted to the county website.
“We each should be concerned about meetings intended to exclude a single elected official,” Parry wrote in the email.
Parry has been active in recent discussions about the county’s approach to reopening businesses.
On May 4, after speaking to a group of local business owners about reopening, Parry sent a list of business owners’ emails to attorney Matt Woods, who is representing Tiger Tots Child Development Center owner Paul Prevo in the lawsuit.
The next day, Atwill confronted Parry at a commission meeting about his involvement with the businesses. Parry then denied any knowledge of a potential lawsuit.
Parry said he was “staying out of it.”
He continued to deny involvement in the lawsuit in his email Wednesday.
He defended his decision to speak to the business owners by saying it was his “highest responsibility” as a county commissioner to “hear the concerns of all constituents and to make sure their voice is heard in our representative form of government.”
He also said that he never criticized Browning or questioned whether she was competent.
But he complained that she did not give the commission sufficient time to hear about health orders before releasing them.
“I have a right to disagree with my colleagues on the County Commission and I have the right to expect more from the Boone County Health Director,” the email reads.
“I have an obligation to respectfully dissent on a matter that is destroying the livelihood of more than 14,000 Boone County citizens and countless local businesses.
“We each should be free to voice our opinions and reasonable disagreements without fear of retribution.”
Thompson said she was unsure whether Wednesday’s meeting would be rescheduled.
A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.
Atwill did not respond to requests for comment.