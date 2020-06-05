The Boone County Fair has been canceled for the 2020 season, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
The fair board had just announced the July 14-18 dates for the expected fair last Saturday.
However, in the release City Manager John Glascock said it is not the time to have large gatherings where social distancing will be hard to ensure due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Both social distancing and disinfection plans would have to be submitted to the city before the fair would be allowed to take place, Glascock said in the release. The special events process would also have to be approved by the Columbia City Council.
"Before we host the fair in the future, we’ll need to have discussions with the Boone County Fair Board about what the processes and procedures might look like," Glascock said in the release.
The city of Columbia is also in the process of obtaining ownership of the Boone County fairgrounds.
Earlier Friday, the Boone County Fair Board had announced the cancellation of the fair on its Facebook page.
“We are not allowed to have the fair due to the current status of the pandemic and the most recent health orders,” the Facebook post stated.
The board said it plans to hold the fair in 2021.