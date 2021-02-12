Three separate Boone County surveys designed to notify people when their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility comes up have been merged.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Boone Hospital Center and MU Health Care partnered to combine their COVID-19 vaccine surveys into one centralized survey in order to simplify the vaccination process.
People looking to be vaccinated can sign up for updates on appointment availabilities by completing the survey on the MU Health Care website.
Those who filled out the previous surveys from the Public Health and Human Services, Boone Hospital or MU Health Care do not need to retake the centralized survey, as the information from those surveys has been combined securely.
To be eligible for vaccination, you must be in Phase 1A or Tier 1 or 2 of Phase 1B.
Phase 1A includes licensed personnel working in hospitals, long-term care facilities, hospices, urgent care centers, COVID-19 vaccination or testing centers and all remaining patient-facing health care providers. Phase 1B Tier 1 consists of first responders and those working in emergency services or public health infrastructure, and Phase 1B Tier 2 consists of high-risk individuals.
Next in line to be vaccinated will be Tier 3 of Phase 1B, which includes those working in critical infrastructure, such as education, government or the food and agriculture sector.
MU Health Care is set to receive 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and open up the same number of appointments next week. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and invitations to appointments will be sent through a scheduling system called TimeTap.