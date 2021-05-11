As vaccinations continue and COVID-19 cases remain at a low plateau, Boone County is preparing to end its public health orders.
On Tuesday, the Boone County health department confirmed the most recent health order would expire at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services will instead institute safety recommendations.
The health department's public information specialist, Sara Humm, said the length of the order gave people time to get vaccinated.
At a community briefing on May 3, health department director Stephanie Browning cited "steady and low" 14-day averages, as well as low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. One potential contributor to this, she said, is the number of Boone County residents who have begun the vaccination process.
Boone County's vaccination numbers are high, especially when compared to the rest of the state. The health department's data team stated 52.87% of the county's eligible (16 or older) residents had begun the process +of getting vaccinated. As of April 16, CDC data showed that 42% of Missourians 18 and older had received at least one dose.
Worth noting is that the county's number does not include data from federal vaccine partners: retail pharmacies like those at Sam's Club, Walmart or Hy-Vee, which receive doses from the federal government. Boone County's overall rates are likely higher because of this.
Despite having blown other Missouri counties' rates out of the water, Boone is far from the herd immunity threshold, which is estimated at 80-90%.
"I think in general that's going to be really hard to achieve for multiple reasons," said Taylor Nelson, an infectious disease specialist at MU Health Care. "The variants are continuing to show up here; the virus is continuing to evolve, and some potential strains can evade immune responses."
A more obvious factor is the rate of vaccine hesitancy in both the state and the county, which Nelson estimates is around 30% of the population.
While these facts may seem discouraging, the fight against COVID-19 is far from failing.
On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for administration in people 12 to 15 years old. Humm said the initial reason for age restriction was because the first clinical trials only included subjects 16 and older.
Expanding the vaccinated population will reduce transmission, in addition to wasting less of the existing supply.
Vaccine companies have also begun to develop booster shots. Moderna's booster was announced recently and shows promising data in testing, seeming to improve antibody titer responses against two variants of concern, according to the Pharmacy Times.
Experts will also continue to research the virus as time goes on.
"The virus is smart," Nelson said. "You're supposed to do things, and it learns how to get around these things. We can hopefully get to the point where we're having less circulation of the virus, so maybe those variants are not quite as big of a deal as they are now."
Another factor of herd immunity is some of the population's "natural" immunity to COVID-19, which they may have gained by contracting and recovering from the virus. Nelson referred to data suggesting some protection for a number of months but stressed that research regarding the exact time frame and level of protection is limited.
"More time and more research into that can give us a better idea about how protective (it is) and for how long it lasts," she said. "We would still recommend the full vaccination series though, in someone who has been infected."
consider the county's decision regarding the order to be mostly nonthreatening, given that safety protocols and vaccinations continue.
Humm detailed the amount of research that went into the county's decision, which included analysis of positivity rates, hospitalization numbers, hospital statuses, death rates and how well contact tracers and investigators were able to handle their workloads.
As they have been with more recent order changes, vaccination rates were also factored in. The previous extension allowed residents more time to seek vaccination, and since then appointments have become much more accessible.
"There are multiple locations where folks can get vaccinated, same day or next day," Humm said. "There are lots of options, and we're in a much better place with vaccine supply than we were a month ago."
She also said the health department has heard from many businesses that they plan to continue masking and social distancing policies, even if they aren't required to.
In addition to this, Nelson speculated that the summer weather would positively affect safety. "We're going into the summer, where people are going to be outdoors more, and the risk there is really low," she said. "We're not stuck inside in close quarters as much as we were in the wintertime, but that certainly would be a question when the weather gets cooler."
Both experts stressed that the risk is still present, despite the positive news.
"I always try to take any opportunity I have to reassure people that these vaccines are very widely and extremely safe," Nelson said. "Just because we might not get to that herd immunity level, or we might have the occasional breakthrough infection, that does not mean that the vaccines are a failure. They're certainly helping and working."
While the shift from "orders" to "recommendations" may seem like a huge leap, Humm reiterated people still have the ability to choose what's best for them, whether that means leaving the house less, wearing or not wearing a mask and so on.
As research progresses and more people become immune through vaccination, communities will move closer to stopping circulation of the virus. For the time being, though, people are free to decide how many risks they would like to take.
As Humm put it, "That's something that individual people have to weigh their options for."