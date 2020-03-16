The Boone County Historical Society's History & Culture Center will be closed at least through March 31 due to concerns over COVID-19.
All events scheduled during that time will be postponed indefinitely, according to news release from the center.
The center joins other museums nationwide, including the Smithsonian museums and all presidential museums and libraries, in closing its doors for now.
During this closure, staff will evaluate whether the center needs to remain closed into April based on guidelines set by local, state and national health officials, according to a news release.
"The health and safety of our community is critically important and spaces such as ours — where the public gathers regularly for exhibits and events big and small — have a responsibility to help protect the health of our visitors, volunteers and staff," the press release said.
On Sunday, the CDC recommended canceling any events or gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
"Meet the Author" events on March 21 and April 11 will be postponed, along with the April 13 MU Glee Club concert and the opening reception for the Fusion 2020 — Elise Rugolo Encaustic Art exhibit scheduled for April 1.
Essential staff will continue their work during the closure. They will sanitize the building and practice social distancing, according to the press release.