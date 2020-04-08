Many parents fear that their children will contract the COVID-19 virus. That worry is intensified for Paula Johnson, 54, whose son is stuck in a Jefferson City prison until June as the virus spreads across Missouri. He's serving time for stealing.
"He said there's a lot of them in there. It's really crowded," said Johnson, who was also in a prison in Vandalia until February. "It's like a time bomb waiting to go off."
One Missouri inmate died this week and multiple people in a Kansas facility have contracted COVID-19.
Amid concerns of jails and prisons becoming hot spots for COVID-19, St. Louis and others nationwide have released from correctional institutions low-level offenders and those at high risk. In late March, a group of medical experts and advocacy organizations sent a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court asking to take that action statewide for all county jails. The Supreme Court responded by leaving it up to local courts.
Here in Boone County, there's been no decision to release inmates.
"We have been making every effort, even before the pandemic, to ensure that the Boone County Jail population is reserved for those who should be incarcerated," said Circuit Judge Kevin Crane, adding that he was not aware of any plans to release detainees in huge numbers. "Prior to and during this pandemic, the judges here regularly use adult court services, bond investigations, monthly jail overcrowding meetings and constant internal reviews of who's at the jail and why."
If there is a case to be made for the release of someone at jail, Crane said, the detainee can file a motion per Supreme Court rules around custody release pending trial.
With regard to state prisons, Gov. Mike Parson said last week that "we have no intention of releasing incarcerated individuals at this time." Doing so could pose a threat to public safety, said Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections, and there are also the difficulties of reentry into society during a pandemic.
The reasons to be concerned about jails and prisons now are many, said Fred Rottnek, a professor of community medicine at St. Louis University and former medical director of the St. Louis County Jail. They include the inability to social distance, shared HVAC systems, staffing shortages, lack of access to tests and lack of adequate medical and cleaning supplies.
"With this kind of respiratory spread, decreasing population is important," he said. "We also have the correctional staff and medical staff which are entering and leaving the building every day. Those people aren't being routinely (tested) either because those tests aren't available."
In an effort to address such concerns, both Boone County Jail and the Department of Corrections have announced steps they are taking to prepare for the virus, such as limiting or suspending visits, establishing virus-related protocols among staff, identifying units or planning for isolation should someone get infected and screening everybody who is entering.
One piece of good news is that the county jail population has been declining in the past few weeks because of the virus, said Brian Leer, public information officer for the Boone County Sheriff's Department. Earlier this year, the detainee counts were some of the highest it's ever been, reaching 311 at some point. As of Friday, the count was 175 out of the official jail capacity of 246.
"With the court shut down and not handling the number of cases they've been handling, as well as people staying inside and not moving around as much... some of the arrests have been down in the local agencies around Boone County," he said.
The optimal capacity is 210 to 220, and if the number ever reaches that level, the county will look at other facilities to house new detainees to prevent overcrowding, he said. Leer added the jail has a nurse available around the clock and for now, an adequate supply of PPE and hand sanitizer.
The Department of Corrections said there are around-the-clock medical care, strict sanitation schedules and ample cleaning supplies at every prison. Johnson, however, expressed some skepticism about that, as she keeps in touch with a friend who is still in the Vandalia prison.
"She says right now they don't have hand sanitizer for them to use," Johnson said, adding that she was told cleaning methods haven't really changed since she was there and they were inadequate. "They never got enough cleaning supplies."
"The cleaners are just inmates, and if the inmate don't want to get it cleaned, they can't make them clean, so it doesn't get cleaned."
Pojmann disputed this and said there is a designated person at each facility whose job is to ensure adherence to the sanitizing schedule and availability of soap and sanitizer. She did confirm that inmates perform cleaning tasks, but that they are supervised by staff.
In addition, Johnson worries about how hard it is to social distance and questions the effectiveness of the medical care during incarceration. According to Rottnek, because prisons and jails aren't considered licensed health care facilities, their health services don't have to meet such strict accreditation standards.
Ultimately, Johnson said she's fearing the worst could happen to her son.
"He's feeling stressed, really stressed," she said. "He's scared (the virus) will kill out a lot of people, and he's scared he's going to get it."