A Boone County resident between the ages of 70 and 74 died due to COVID-19, according to a tweet Tuesday from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.

This news came shortly after the announcement made by the Health Department on Monday that a resident in the 55-59 age range also died from the virus.

There are 26 fewer active cases in the county since yesterday, 703 down from 729, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. There have been 10,334 total cases to date.  

MU Health has seven fewer COVID-19 inpatients than yesterday, 56 down from 63, and one additional MU student was hospitalized, according to MU's COVID-19 dashboard.

Yesterday, there were 161 total hospitalizations, with Boone County residents accounting for 39 of them, and today, there are 157 total hospitalizations, with 34 residents among them, according to the information hub.

The hospital capacity status in the county was yellow Tuesday.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

  • Public Life reporter, Fall 2020 Studying investigative journalism Email me at djsv5z@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

