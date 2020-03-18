The Boone County patient who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday has died, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday afternoon.
This is the first death from the novel human coronavirus in Missouri.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece joined the governor and said that the first responders and medical staff that cared for the patient are now taking precautions.
On Tuesday, Treece said the case was travel-related and that the patient had been isolating at home.
The patient died today after family members called 911. First responders on the scene wore personal protection equipment, and all six are now being quarantined.
No other details about the patient were available at the news conference.
The governor will hold another news conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated.