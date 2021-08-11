Five new COVID-19 deaths were recorded this week by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Department.
The newly added deaths date back as far as January:
- A person in the 60–64-year-old age group died on Jan. 12.
- A person in the 35–39-year-old age group died on June 12.
- A person in the 25–29-year-old age group died on July 30.
- A person in the 40–44-year-old age group died on Aug. 1.
- A person in the 75–80-year-old age group died on Aug. 6.
These people bring the total death toll from COVID-19 in Boone County to 128 people, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
Deaths in Boone County have been the highest in the age groups older than 60, with 62 deaths among those 80 and older.
As the deaths of younger people are recorded, it follows what MU Health Communications Strategist Eric Maze and Vice President of Boone Health and chief medical officer Robin Blount previously told the Missourian: hospital patient demographics have become younger, with more around 40 to 60-years-old.
Current active cases on Wednesday were 743 people, a drop from the recent spike in the 800’s at the beginning of August, according to the county information hub.
County hospitals remain in the yellow status, with 116 positive patients, 21 of whom are Boone County residents. Thirty-eight are in the intensive care unit, and 16 are on ventilators, according to the hub.