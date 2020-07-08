A steady increase in COVID-19 positives continued in Boone County with 51 new cases reported as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
One case reported Tuesday was reassigned to a different county, according to the latest news release from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services Department.
A total of 452 people were in quarantine because of close contact, according to the release.
Of the 597 positive cases, 231 cases were still active and 364 people were released from isolation. Two deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Boone County, according to the city of Columbia.
The previous daily high came Thursday, when 39 cases were reported.
The Health Department has said the increase is mostly the result of people not practicing social distancing, especially young people.
The Health Department is contacting all positive cases to provide isolation instructions. Because of the sharp increase in cases, it may be several days before the Health Department can identify and contact all those who were directly exposed to the virus.
The Health Department suggests those who believe they had close contact with a positive case should begin the 14-day self-quarantine immediately. Instructions for quarantine are available online.
Only those with direct exposure, standing with a person infected with the virus within 6 feet for a cumulative 15 minutes, will need to quarantine or be tested, according to the news release.
Contacts of cases are urged to get a COVID-19 test seven to nine days after their last exposure to the infected person.
Contacts must quarantine for the full 14-day period even if a test is negative. Testing too soon can result in a false-negative result.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing immediately. Orders for testing can be obtained by:
- Contacting your primary care physician.
- Scheduling a virtual visit.
- Visiting an urgent care facility.
Upon arriving for testing, please notify your doctor or testing facility that you are experiencing symptoms. If you have severe symptoms, please seek medical care immediately and notify the health care facility before you arrive.