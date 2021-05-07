Boone Country reported one COVID-19-related death Friday, bringing the county's total number of deaths because of the virus to 87.
For the most recent case, the patient was over the age of 80. The majority of deaths have been in that age group, totaling 43 cases according the county's COVID-19 information hub.
Since the start of the pandemic, 8,821 people throughout Missouri have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the state's public health dashboard.
As of Friday evening, the county's COVID-19 information hub showed 58 active cases and nine newly reported cases in Boone County. Two of those cases include people currently hospitalized. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 18,350 reported cases of the virus in the county.
Columbia hospitals are operating within the green status, meaning they are operating within licensed bed capacity and are able to accept transfer patients.
In Boone County, 44.7% of the population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state has seen a total of 504,454 COVID-19 cases, and 48.7% of Missouri residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 38.6% have been fully vaccinated according to Missouri's COVID-19 Dashboard.