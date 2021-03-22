Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services recorded one death due to COVID-19 over the weekend.
The person passed away March 15 and was in the 80+ age group. This brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Boone County to 84.
On Monday, there were seven new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total number of active cases to 81, according to a tweet from the Health Department.
Hospitals in Boone County were in the green status zone, which means they are operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers. There were 26 total inpatients positive with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals Monday, which was up from last week. Of those, there were seven patients in the ICU and three on ventilators.
MU Health Care reported having 12 inpatients positive, with 44 tests pending as of Monday evening.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had two inpatients with COVID-19, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday. The number continues to decline, as the hospital had five inpatients positive with COVID-19 last Monday and eight inpatients March 8.
MU reported having five active student cases and two active staff cases Sunday.