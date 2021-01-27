One death related to COVID-19 was reported in Boone County on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The person was in the 75-79 age group. This was the second death this week, bringing the total to 69 COVID-19 deaths in Boone County.
There were 595 active cases in Boone County on Wednesday, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. Of those active cases, 82 were hospitalized in Boone County and 23 of those hospitalized were Boone County residents. There were 33 total patients in Boone County ICUs.
Hospitals were operating at yellow capacity Wednesday, meaning they were operating within standard capacity but are delaying some non-emergency transfers or procedures.
There have been 16,389 total COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the information hub.