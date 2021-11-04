The active caseload in Boone County has declined steadily for the past month, holding true even two weeks after mask mandates expired on MU’s campus.
On Thursday, The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 256 active COVID-19 cases in Boone County.
Last week, there were 287 active cases. A month ago, 338 active cases were reported on Oct. 4.
The Health Department recorded a total of 188 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This is a slight increase compared to 179 the week before, according to data on the COVID-19 Information Hub.
Last Friday, the Health Department reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 172. They included:
- A person in the 60-64 age group, who died Sept. 25.
- A person in the 70-74 age group, who died Sept. 29.
- A person in the 80 plus age group, who died Sept. 29.
Forty-two people were in local hospitals Thursday, and 12 were Boone County residents. These statistics mirror the previous week’s 41 positive hospitalizations, 11 of whom were county residents.
The hospitals also reported 11 people in intensive care and seven people on ventilation support. This is an increase from last week’s reported numbers of 10 and five.
However, these numbers show a reduction compared to last month, when 16 people were receiving intensive care and 12 people required ventilation support out of 51 positive hospitalizations.
The overall hospital status remained yellow as of Thursday, which means hospitals are operating within standard capacity but delaying nonemergency patient transfers and nonurgent procedures.
Daily vaccination numbers have been increasing since last week, when the state Health Department corrected a clerical error that previously caused the numbers to drop.
After the correction, statistics showed 57.9% of the county’s population had received at least one dose and 52.4% were fully vaccinated.
On Thursday, those numbers were 58% and 52.6%, according to the state vaccination dashboard data.