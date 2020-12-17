Three more Boone County residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services.
The deaths spanned across several age groups: one in the 60-64 range, one in 75-79 and one person over the age of 80.
There have been seven deaths reported between Monday and Thursday, and another was reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 43. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 1,021 active cases in Boone County.
As of Thursday, there were 126 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in county hospitals, 27 of whom are Boone County citizens.