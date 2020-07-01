Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 390 and total active cases to 107, according to the county’s COVID-19 information hub.
Hospitalizations decreased to four patients. There are no new deaths, and 281 cases have been released from isolation. On Tuesday, the county saw 25 new cases, the highest since recording began.
Of the county's 390 total cases, 36 contracted COVID-19 from travel, 217 cases via contact to a confirmed case, 112 community transmitted cases and 25 cases pending or unknown.
Missouri reports 344 cases for Saturday and 236 cases for Sunday, according to the state's COVID-19 information hub. The state's hub reflects a 72-hour delay for daily COVID-19 counts.
The state now has a total of 21,927 cases. There has been a 1.1% increase in statewide cases in the past 24 hours and a 9.9% increase in statewide cases in the past seven days.
Missouri surpassed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.