Boone County reported 131 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday, a new daily record, as cases in the 18-22 age group continue to surge.
The daily increase is by far the largest for the county, with the previous daily increase being 87 cases Wednesday. Of the 131 new cases reported Saturday, 83 belong to the 18-22 age group, according to the county’s dashboard.
Boone County has reported 2,447 total cases. People ages 18 to 22 account for 936, or 38% of those cases. There are 620 active cases in the county and 929 contacts currently in quarantine.
The city and county announced new health orders Friday ordering bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and to close by 10 p.m. in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Those orders took effect immediately.
MU has reported 306 new active student cases as of Friday, according to the university’s dashboard. A total of 367 student cases have been reported to MU by the Health Department since Aug. 19. Fall semester classes began Monday.
Columbia Public Schools’ 14-day rate is now 61.5 cases per 10,000 people. It crossed the threshold for suggested online-only schooling Thursday. The school board will hold a special session meeting Monday to discuss the district’s back-to-school plan.
Missouri reported 1,198 new positive cases Saturday and 32 new deaths, a daily high for the state. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 12.2%.