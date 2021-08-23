Another person in Boone County died from COVID-19 on Aug. 12, the county reported Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 134.
According to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, the person was in the 60-64 age range.
There were 492 active cases in the county Monday. The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began is 22,549.
Boone County's hospitals reported 117 COVID-19 patients Monday. Of these, 22 were county citizens. Hospitals reported being at a yellow status, meaning operations were within normal capacity, but non-emergent situations were being delayed.